Shooting in Ajax leaves one person with serious injuries
One person is in hospital after a shooting in Ajax.
Published Thursday, February 8, 2024 10:12PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 8, 2024 10:12PM EST
Durham police are investigating a shooting in Ajax Thursday night that left one person seriously injured.
It occurred near Ivers Court and Westney Road North, south of Rossland Road West.
Police say officers located a male victim suffering from serious injuries. He has been transported to a trauma centre.
There is no immediate word on his condition.
Police say two suspects fled on foot. No descriptions have been released.