

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man has been seriously injured in a shooting in Scarborough Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to a townhouse complex in the area of Morecambe Gate and Chester Le Boulevard, east of Victoria Park Avenue, just after 10 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, a man, believed to be in his 40s, was located with a gunshot wound to his lower body.

He was taken to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition, police said.

"There was some sort of an altercation that this individual had with a suspect," Duty Insp. Norm Proctor said.

No suspect information at this time.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact them.

This is the third shooting incident in the city in two days.

Proctor said they are doing all that they can to curb violence.

"We don't like to see any shootings," he said. "One shooting is too many."