A suspect in a Scarborough shooting has been taken into custody after ditching their car on Highway 401 and running across multiple lanes of traffic, police say.

Police say that two drivers were involved in some sort of altercation near Bellamy and Ellesmere roads at around 1 p.m.

It is alleged that the suspect opened fire during the altercation, leaving the victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The suspect fled the scene after that but police say that their vehicle was spotted by officers on Highway 401 a short time later.

Police say that officers followed the vehicle for an unspecified period of time and then pulled it over near Keele Street.

That is when the alleged gunman got out of the vehicle and ran across the eastbound lanes of Highway 401, police say.

He was ultimately apprehended on Keele Street.

In a message posted to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, Police Chief James Ramer congratulated officers on their quick response to the shooting, which he said took place in heavy traffic.

He said that two suspects were ultimately arrested and a firearm was recovered. It is unclear where the second arrest took place.

“Officers’ quick action prevented innocent members of the public from getting hurt,” Ramer said.

Two westbound express lanes on Highway 401 were blocked at Keele Street due to the police investigation but reopened at around 3:45 p.m.

Police have alleged that the suspect vehicle was involved in multiple collisions while fleeing the shooting but they have not yet provided any further detail.