Shooting victim found downtown in serious condition
Toronto police are investigating after a shooting victim was found in the area of Yonge and Wellesley streets on Thursday night.
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Thursday, December 12, 2019 10:17PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 12, 2019 10:29PM EST
Toronto police are investigating after a victim of a shooting was found in the downtown area on Thursday night.
The victim was located in the area of Yonge Street and Wellesley Street.
An adult male was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.
Police say the exact location of the shooting is unknown.
No further details about the incident have been released.