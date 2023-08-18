

Nicole Ireland, The Canadian Press





A shortage of diabetes drug Ozempic that is used off-label for weight loss is expected in Canada, the manufacturer says.

Novo Nordisk says it is experiencing a temporary supply disruption with the Ozempic 1 mg injection pen.

It says the shortage is due to a combination of global supply constraints and increased demand for the drug.

Health Canada says intermittent shortages are expected from late August to early October.

Both Health Canada and Novo Nordisk say the 0.25 mg and 0.5 mg doses of Ozempic remain available for patients with Type 2 diabetes.

They say pharmacists are encouraged to limit refill prescriptions to a 30-day supply.

