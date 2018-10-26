

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A mother of three is dead and another woman has been arrested for impaired driving following a crash on Highway 404 that police say “should have never happened.”

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the highway at Aurora Road at around 2:30 a.m.

According to Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, the victim was headed northbound “minding her own business” when another vehicle rear-ended her vehicle from behind while travelling at a high rate of speed.

Schmidt said that both vehicles then lost control, rolled over and ended up in a ditch. He said that the force of the impact was so significant that the deceased was ejected from her vehicle despite wearing a seatbelt. She was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, meanwhile, sustained minor injuries and was taken into custody at the scene. She is expected to face charges for impaired driving causing death.

“This is just one of those situations where someone has decided to drink and drive, speed is considered a factor here as well, and someone else has paid with their life,” Schmidt told CP24. “This is just an absolute tragedy that should have never happened.”

The victim in the crash was a 41-year-old woman while the person taken into custody is a 37-year-old woman.

Schimdt said that police have notified next-of-kin but are holding off on releasing the identity of the deceased for now.

“It is just a heartbreaking thing for us to have to do, to knock on someone’s door and tell them that their loved one is never coming home because of an impaired driver,” he said.

The northbound lanes of Highway 404 are closed between Aurora Road and Mulock Drive as police continue to investigate at the scene.

Schmidt described the collision as “violent” and said that debris has been spread all over the roadway.

At 8 a.m., he said that the closure will likely remain in effect for a few more hours as investigators conduct a full reconstruction of the accident.