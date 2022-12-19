A ‘significant winter storm’ is expected to hit the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) on Thursday and continue into the holiday weekend.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for the City of Toronto and surrounding areas, including York, Durham, Peel and Halton regions.

“Precipitation may begin as rain or snow late Thursday before possibly transitioning to rain in many areas early Friday,” the statements read.

“Temperatures are expected to plummet on Friday leading to a potential flash freeze for locations that receive rainfall.”

Falling temperatures are expected to be accompanied by strong winds and snow that may become heavy at times, and blizzard conditions are possible by late Friday and into the weekend for areas downwind of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.

“A multi-day lake effect snow event is expected into the weekend in the wake of the system for locations east of the Great Lakes,” the statements went on to say.

Environment Canada says although they are confident that a winter storm will arrive, more specific details about wind speeds and precipitation types and amounts are uncertain at this time.

The statements urge people to consider alternate plans for the holiday weekend as travel conditions may become dangerous.

They also warn that temperatures on Friday and over the weekend are likely to be the coldest of the season so far.

“Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight,” the statements read.

“For information on emergency plans and kits go to http://www.getprepared.gc.ca.”