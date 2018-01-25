

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The province’s police watchdog has charged a Toronto police officer with assault after a cyclist was injured during an interaction with the constable in October.

The incident occurred at around 5 p.m. on Oct. 10 in the area of Queens Quay, west of Yonge Street.

In a news release issued Thursday, the Special Investigations Unit said an officer observed man on a bike committing a traffic infraction in the area and decided to stop the cyclist.

The SIU said the officer arrested the man and at some point during the interaction, the 44-year-old cyclist sustained a serious injury. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

After conducting an investigation into the incident, the SIU said they found reasonable grounds to charge the officer.

The officer, identified as Const. Douglas Jason Holmes, faces one count of assault causing bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on Feb. 14.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.