

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





The province’s police watchdog has opened an investigation after a 14-year-old boy was injured while being chased by police in Scarborough last week.

It happened at around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, November 15.

Two undercover Toronto Police officers saw the boy in the area of 400 McCowan Road, in the vicinity of Eglinton Avenue East and McCowan Road.

When the officers identified themselves, the boy fled, the Special Investigations Unit said in a press release.

The SIU did not say why police were watching the boy.

When the officers caught up with him, the boy was arrested and taken to hospital, where he was diagnosed with a serious injury.

The SIU is an arm’s length provincial agency called in to investigate whenever police are involved in an incident resulting in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

Two investigators have been assigned to the case. The SIU has designated one subject officer and six witness officers.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the SIU.