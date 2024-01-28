Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has been called in after a crash and subsequent arrest in northwest Toronto early Sunday morning, police say.

Officers were called to the area of Walsh Avenue and Weston Road, on the border of North York and Etobicoke, just after 1 a.m. for a report of a collision, Toronto police said in a tweet.

Police said a single vehicle crashed into a pole in the area and the driver fled the scene on foot.

The driver was located by officers near Wilson Avenue and Jane Street, police said adding that “as a result of an interaction” the SIU has invoked its mandate.

“By law, we cannot comment further,” police said in the tweet.

In an email to CP24, a spokesperson for the SIU said early reports suggest the adult male driver was seriously injured during his arrest by Toronto police officers.

There were no serious injuries to the officers, the SIU confirmed.

The SIU investigates incidents involving police officers where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.