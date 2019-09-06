

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The province’s Special Investigations Unit says it is investigating after a 27-year-old man fell to his death off of a Mississauga highway overpass this morning as officers arrived at the scene to assist him.

SIU spokesperson Monica Hudon said officers were originally called to Highway 410 south at Derry Road in Mississauga at 4:24 a.m.

She said a witness told dispatchers that they saw a man behaving suspiciously on the overpass.

As two Peel Regional Police officers parked their cruiser nearby and got out to assist the man, Hudon said he fell from the overpass and onto a van passing in the southbound lanes of Highway 410 beneath him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van got out of his vehicle and it later caught fire.

The driver was checked out at hospital but is otherwise fine.

Investigators have identified the man who fell but Hudon said they are still in the process of notifying next of kin.

Hudon says anyone with video footage of any part of the incident should contact the SIU.

Derry Road is now open in both directions but the southbound lanes of Highway 410 below remain closed.