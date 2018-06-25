

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the actions of three Barrie police officers after a man died while in custody last week.

Barrie police say the arrest took place at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday. Police have not confirmed the exact location of the ordeal.

They say the man was then taken to the Barrie Police station for processing where he went into “medical distress.” Paramedics provided first-aid at the station and transported him to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre where later died.

Family and friends have since identified him as 32-year-old Orlando Brown.

A witness who captured video of the altercation on his cell phone later posted it on social media. The video has been viewed thousands of times.

The video shows the officers struggle with Brown while trying to arrest him near some trees between two buildings.

Throughout the video, the sound of a taser being deployed could be heard before Brown is brought to the ground. An officer shouts “stop resisting” and “put your hands behind your back” while the others forcibly hold him on the ground.

Lance Freeman, who took the video, told CTV News Barrie that he watched the officers approach Brown while he was asleep near a bush.

“They asked him to see his ID and before he even had a chance to pull his ID out, the one guy just kicked him and the other started chasing him,” Freeman said.

He said he pulled out his cellphone when he allegedly saw of the officers kick Brown “right in the temple.”

“Everybody was telling the cops to stop, that they were using force,” he said. “How do you expect someone to sit still when you’re tasering him?”

Freeman claims he stopped recording when one of the officers pointed at him and said “you’re next.”

“I don’t know what he did before or his past or what they were looking for him,” he said. “He was doing nothing wrong.”

Barrie police nor the Special Investigations Unit, which has taken carriage of the investigation, would not comment further on the incident.

The Barrie Police Association tweeted about the incident, calling it “undoubtedly tragic.”

“We stand behind our members 100 per cent and look forward to all of the details to be made public,” the tweet reads.

It’s not clear what charges, if any, the man was facing prior to his arrest.

The mother of the victim’s 11-year-old child said she’s beside herself with grief.

“She’s left without her dad,” Donna Dubois told CTV News Barrie via phone. “How do I explain this to her? How is she going to think that police officers are safe when this is what they did to her dad?”

Dubois said Brown was a “fantastic dad” who was always willing to “help a friend in need.” She said she believes Brown had “run-ins” with the law but had been trying to make amends.

“He did not deserve this whatsoever, not whatsoever,” she said. “I’m completely devastated I couldn’t even watch the video. I’m disgusted.”

The SIU says it has assigned three investigators and two forensic investigators to look into the incident. They’re urging anyone who has video of the altercation to provide it to them.

Meanwhile, Dubois said she is struggling to find the words to explain Brown’s death to their daughter.

“It’s completely unbelievable,” she said. “How does this happen?”