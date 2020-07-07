The province’s police watchdog is now investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place in Hamilton on Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to a domestic incident in the area of Gage Avenue North and Cannon Street East shortly before 4 p.m.

According to Hamilton police, a male suspect involved in the incident was armed with a gun.

Police said the armed male sustained “significant injuries” after shots were fired.

Hamilton paramedics said two males were transported to a local trauma center. One of them was in life-threatening condition, while the other was in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

On Tuesday evening, Insp. Treena MacSween confirmed an officer was involved in the shooting.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit has since invoked its mandate.