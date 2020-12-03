The province's police watchdog is investigating after a 30-year-old man was shot during an interaction with police in Etobicoke Thursday afternoon.

It happened in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Twenty Fourth Street shortly after 4 p.m.

Speaking to reporters, Duty Insp. Katherine Stephenson said officers responded to numerous calls about a man in the area wielding a hatchet and screaming at people.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said officers located a person of interest, and there was an interaction, resulting in one officer discharging his firearm and striking him.

The man was transported to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

The SIU has assigned four investigators and two forensic investigators to the case.

One subject officer and one witness officer have also been designated.

The SIU investigates anytime police are involved in a death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.

"We are fully cooperating and supporting their investigation," Stephenson said.

Uno Obi, who lives in the area, said he was on his balcony when he heard gunshots.

When he turned around, Obi said he saw an officer pointing a rifle at a man.

He said the man then got down and laid on the ground, complying with the officer's orders.

The officer then took a small hand axe and threw it away, Obi said.

A short time later, more police officers and an ambulance arrived at the scene.

"At the time when I saw him, the shot was already taken," Obi said. "He was a little distraught, just standing still. I think he was more shocked that he got shot."

Obi said his daughter also saw the incident, and it is upsetting that his family had to witness that.

"I'm sure the community is distraught too because it's right in front of 7-Eleven. It's a busy place. There's always traffic coming around here," he said.

"It's a scary thing to see."