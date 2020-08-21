

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





The province’s police watchdog is investigating a multi-vehicle collision in North York on Thursday afternoon that seriously injured a 43-year-old man.

In a news release, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said two Toronto police officers were conducting speed enforcement near Northover Street and Sheppard Avenue West around 3:30 p.m. when a vehicle drove by at a high rate of speed.

The SIU said the vehicle failed to stop for police.

“The police officers followed the vehicle and there was a collision in the area of Keele Street at Sheppard Ave West, involving the vehicle, a pedestrian and a cubed van,” the agency said.

An occupant of the cubed van, a 43-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Several others were also transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The agency has assigned three investigators and two forensic investigators to the case. No police officers have been designated at this time.

Anyone who may have information is being asked to contact them at 1-800-787-8520.

The SIU investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury, or sexual assault allegations.