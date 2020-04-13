The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in to investigate a collision in the Downsview area that sent three people to hospital Monday, including two police officers.

The collision between a police cruiser and a Tesla occurred at Allen Road and Sheppard Avenue West at around 11:30 a.m.

According to the SIU, the police vehicle was en route to a call and was travelling west on Sheppard Avenue when it collided with a civilian vehicle in the intersection.

Paramedics said that two of the victims were taken to a local hospital while the third was transported to a trauma centre. All were believed to have serious injuries. The SIU identified the driver of the civilian vehicle as a 63-year-old man.

Images from the scene showed the Tesla sitting perpendicular to the roadway with extensive front-end damage. The visibly damaged cruiser – a sport utility vehicle – was seen resting on the lawn at the southwest corner of the intersection. Scattered debris from the vehicles could be seen strewn across the roadway.

It’s not yet clear what led to the collision.

Three investigators, one forensic investigator and one collision reconstructionist have been assigned to the case by the SIU, an arm’s length agency called in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators.

The intersection of Allen Road and Sheppard Avenue is currently closed to accommodate an investigation at the scene.