The province’s police watchdog is investigating a police interaction in Hamilton Friday afternoon that left a woman seriously injured.

In a news release issued Saturday, the SIU said Hamilton police were called to a break and enter at a residence on Hilda Avenue at 5:30 p.m.

A woman fled the scene when officers arrived, the SIU said, but was arrested a short distance away.

The SIU said the woman was taken to the hospital, where it was determined she had serious injuries.

The agency is asking anyone with information to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU investigates whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.