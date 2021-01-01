The province’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate following a three-vehicle crash in the city’s Downsview area Friday morning that left six people injured, including one critically.

Toronto police were called to the intersection of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West around 11:30 a.m.

The collision resulted in one of the cars rolling onto its roof and another catching fire.

When emergency crews arrived, they located several people injured, Insp. Katherine Stephenson said.

Paramedics said a man in his 30s was taken to a trauma centre, where he remains in life-threatening condition.

A woman in her 60s was also transported to a hospital trauma centre with serious injuries.

Stephenson said the injuries of the other people are considered non-life-threatening.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in because police attempted to stop one of the vehicles involved for allegedly speeding before the crash, Stephenson said.

“There’s limited information I can give, but what I can say is that we are cooperating and support the SIU investigation,” she said.

The SIU is called in to investigate incidents involving police officers where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.