The province’s police watchdog is investigating after an officer-involved shooting left a man dead in Markham on Friday night.

According to York Regional Police, an officer attended a shopping plaza at Fairburn Drive and Highway 7 to investigate a suspicious person, at around 9:15 p.m.

An interaction happened between a man and the officer and the man was subsequently shot, police said.

The man, police said, was transported to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

A woman was arrested at the scene for firearms related offences.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been notified.

“Investigators are appealing to any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police to come forward. Officers would also like to speak with anyone who may have video surveillance or dashcam footage of the incident,” police said in a news release on Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7541, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips,

The SIU investigates police-involved situations that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.