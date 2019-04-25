

The Canadian Press





HAMILTON -- Ontario's police watchdog says there are no grounds to lay charges against an officer in relation to the death of a 19-year-old who was helping a man being accosted outside a Hamilton mosque.

Yosif Al-Hasnawi died after being shot in the abdomen on Dec. 2, 2017 as he stepped in to help an older man.

Witnesses alleged paramedics and a police officer on scene did not take Al-Hasnawi's injuries seriously.

The Special Investigations Unit says a witness complained that a police officer told Al-Hasnawi to stop faking an injury and alleged the officer's attitude resulted in delaying Al-Hasnawi's transportation to hospital, resulting in his death.

The SIU says the officer's actions didn't contribute directly or indirectly to Al-Hasnawi's death because police had transferred care of the man to the paramedics after observing an injury that didn't appear to be serious because it was a small hole with little blood.

Hamilton police charged one man with second-degree murder and another with accessory after the fact in relation to the shooting and two paramedics have been charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.