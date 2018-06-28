

The Canadian Press





PICKERING, Ont. -- Police east of Toronto say they are looking for two suspects after six vehicles were set on fire.

Durham regional police say that at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to calls of several vehicles on fire in a Pickering, Ont., parking lot.

Police say firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze and no injuries were reported.

They say the damage is estimated at $80,000.

Police say they are investigating the incident as an act of arson, adding that two men were seen running from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.