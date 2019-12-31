

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Six people are facing charges in connection with a home invasion in the Entertainment District on Boxing Day.

Police say on Dec. 26 at around 6:30 p.m., a man and two women were in a home near Adelaide Street West and Peter Street.

Police allege that while the man was distracted, one of the women let three unknown men and another female into the residence.

One of the men, police say, was carrying a black handgun.

According to investigators, the 35-year-old victim was punched and kicked and the suspects threatened to shoot him if he did not hand over his possessions.

Police say the suspect took the victim’s wallet, a Breitling watch, and the keys to his Mercedes.

All six of the suspects then fled the scene but were arrested a short time later, investigators say.

The property allegedly taken during the incident was later recovered by police after the execution of a number of search warrants.

Toronto residents Talia Benmor, 20, and Miguel Tyndale, 23, have both been charged with robbery, possession of property obtained by crime, and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Andre Reid, 37, Kristoff Crawford, 26, Michelle Penteado, 25, who are all Toronto residents, are facing several charges, including robbery, careless use of a firearm, and possession of property obtained by crime.

The final suspect, identified by police as 24-year-old Tatum Marchildon, of Toronto, has been charged with a number of weapons-related offences, including careless use of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.