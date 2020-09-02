Six people are in hospital with injuries after an overnight drive-by shooting at a bakery on Eglinton Avenue.

At around 2 a.m., Toronto police said a vehicle pulled up to Spence’s Bakery, on Eglinton Avenue near Allen Road, and the suspects opened fire.

“A vehicle pulled up and the suspects inside shot multiple rounds into the storefront of the bakery,” Insp. Tim Crone said.

The bakery was open and full of customers at the time of the shooting, police said.

Six adult customers were shot inside the bakery and rushed to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

“This was a very brazen shooting at this hour of the night with no regard whatsoever for any kind of safety,” Crone said. “They shot randomly into a group of people inside the bakery so obviously this was a very serious incident that occurred.”

Harris Francis owns a business in the area and said he heard loud bangs at the time of the shooting.

“People were on the ground, laying down bleeding until the police came, ambulance [came], then everything was okay,” Francis said.

Police said the suspect vehicle is described as a black SUV.

The number of suspects involved is not known, police said, and there is no description of the suspects available.

Anyone with dashcam video or information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.