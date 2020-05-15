

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Six residents and a dog have been displaced after a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in the city’s west end on Friday morning.

Crews were called to the building on Elm Ridge Drive, which is near Allen Road, at around 2:10 a.m. for reports of a fire in a 14th floor unit.

Toronto Fire says that when firefighters arrived on scene they were greeted by heavy black smoke coming from a balcony, where the majority of the fire was located.

They say that some residents were told to shelter in place as crews battled the fire while other parts of the building were fully evacuated.

The fire was eventually knocked down without spreading to any additional units.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.