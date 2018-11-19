

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police have charged six students in connection with a police investigation into an alleged sexual assault at St. Michael's College School.

Deputy Chief James Ramer and Insp. Dominic Sinopoli, the unit commander of the sex crimes unit, announced the charges Monday morning at a news conference on the investigation into allegations of sexual assault and assault involving students at the prestigious all-boys private school in Midtown Toronto.

The investigation was launched last week after two videos of apparent assaults involving students began circulating online.

Speaking to CP24 on Sunday, Gregory Reeves, the principal of the school, said last Monday administrators received a video of an apparent assault of a student inside a washroom. The school, Reeves said, notified police about the incident that same day. Reeves said later that night, he received a second video which appeared to show a male student being sexually assaulted with an object.

Reeves admitted that he did not immediately notify police about the second video. He told CP24 that administrators reported the incident to police on Wednesday. Police say they first learned about the second video when contacted by media.

Reeves said he was “as shocked and horrified as anyone” when he saw the second video and after speaking to the student involved, he realized that the boy had not informed his parents about what had happened.

“It was important for me, for total protection of the victim here, that I set up expulsion meetings again for the next morning and that I expel the kids out of the school in protection of the victim,” Reeves said Sunday.

In total, eight students have been expelled and one student has been suspended as a result of the two incidents. The school recently confirmed that a third alleged incident has also been referred to authorities.

Committee for third-party review to be established by early December

In an email sent out Monday, St. Michael's outlined its next steps in dealing with the situation and said staff will be sending out a daily email in an effort to be "fully transparent" about developments.

The school previously announced that it will be launching an independent review of “underlying attitudes and behaviors inconsistent with our culture and values" and on Monday, administrators announced that the committee for the independent review is expected to be established by the first week of December.

A preliminary report on the committee's findings is expected by the spring of next year and the final report should come by next summer, the school said.

In the email, St. Michael's also said staff are in the process of setting up a confidential voicemail for students to anonymously report incidents. The voicemail, according to the school, should be activated by Tuesday.

"We are also examining digital options," the school added.

Saunders hopes independent review presents 'opportunity to learn'

While the school has faced criticism over its handling of the situation, in a one-on-one interview with CP24 on Monday, Police Chief Mark Saunders said he does not believe administrators had any “nefarious” intentions.

“I hope that with the school, with the third-party review, there are opportunities there,” Saunders said.

“I think it is an opportunity to learn, figure out are there procedures that need to be changed, is there training that needs to be changed? I think that third-party piece is something that is going to lead to that aspect of the thing.”

