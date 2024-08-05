Toronto police are urging drivers to "slow down and use extreme caution" due to flooding on parts of the Don Valley Parkway.

Currently, the southbound DVP at Don Mills Road is seeing some by flooding.

The right shoulder south of Bayview/Bloor is blocked due to water on the road.

The right lane of the northbound Don Valley Parkway at Dundas Street East is also affected by the flooding.

At this time, special weather statements are in effect for Toronto and Mississauga Brampton.

Environment Canada is warning of localized heavy downpours early this evening, notably heavy showers and thunderstorms in portions of the Greater Toronto Area. These torrential downpours are expected to dump 30 to 50 mm of rain within a couple of hours.

“Intense rainfall rates are likely, although they will be localized rather than widespread,” the national weather agency said.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”

The weather system could cause localized flooding in low-lying areas.

Environment Canada is urging drivers to turn on their lights and maintain a safe following distance if visibility is reduced.