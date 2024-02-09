

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - A Delta flight coming from New York had to make an emergency landing at Montreal's Trudeau airport on Friday afternoon.

Airport authority spokesperson Anne-Sophie Hamel says it was because of smoke on board and that there were no injuries.

Hamel says the airport authority was told it was not linked to mechanical issues.

Anthony Black with Delta says the flight crew declared an emergency and landed the plane without incident.

Black says passengers were sent out onto the tarmac as a precautionary measure.

He says the cause is under review.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2024.