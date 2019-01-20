

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





While snowfall is expected taper off in Toronto today, the frigid temperatures are sticking around.

A little over six centimetres of snow fell in Toronto on Saturday, leaving roads slick and tricky to navigate.

On Saturday evening, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said police had been called to more than 150 collisions on GTA-area highways and within the city, Toronto police said 90 calls for collisions were received between noon and 5 p.m.

Snow is expected to dissipate in the city this morning.

“Periods of snow associated with this weather system will end later this morning. Additional snowfall amounts near 5 cm are expected near Lake Ontario with lesser amounts north of Highway 7,” Environment Canada said in a weather advisory issued Sunday morning.

The city will not be getting a reprieve from bitterly cold temperatures.

The national weather agency is forecasting a high of -16 C today but it will feel closer to -30 with the wind chill. Later tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to -22 C, feeling like -35. Early Monday morning, it will feel like close to -40 when factoring in the wind chill.

The deep freeze has prompted both the city and Environment Canada to issue extreme cold weather alerts.

“Wind chill values will moderate above the warning criteria of minus 30 later on Monday as winds ease, but cold temperatures near minus 20 or colder are still expected Monday night,” the national weather agency said. “A milder air mass will begin to move in Tuesday.”

Tuesday will see a high of -5 C and the temperature will rise above zero to 3 C on Wednesday.