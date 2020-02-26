

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Environment Canada says the morning’s sheets of snow will grow to become heavy snowfall by the evening commute, with temperatures throughout hovering around the freezing mark.

Meteorologists say the City of Toronto could see up to 25 centimetres of snow fall by early Thursday morning.

Near Lake Ontario snow squalls are possible as well as along the coast of Lake Huron.

OPP, Toronto police and the TTC reported only a few minor collisions early on Wednesday but warned motorists to be careful and drive to conditions.

“Light morning snow will amp up mid-afternoon and make driving challenging, to say the least, through the evening and early overnight,” CP24 meteorologist Bill Coulter said.

Schools inside Toronto said operations would run as normal today but several GTHA boards cancelled buses in select areas.

The Dufferin Peel Catholic District School Board cancelled buses to four schools: St. Andrew, St. Peter, St. Benedict and R.F. Hall.

Wellington Dufferin Student Transportation said all school buses and taxis will not operate in the entirety of Wellington County on Wednesday.