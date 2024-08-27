After being named the world's top air guitarist in Finland, a 34-year-old Canadian man is trying to drum up interest back home for his tongue-in-cheek craft.

Zachary Knowles, also known as “Ichabod Fame,” was crowned the 2024 air guitar world champion on Friday, which guarantees him entry in next year's competition.

Dressed in a bright white outfit and visor, Knowles claimed the title with a high-energy routine set to a cover version of Nickelback’s “Photograph.”

He whipped his long wavy hair to the music and punctuated key points with high kicks, spins and a cartwheel.

The Hamilton-born actor and bass player fully acknowledges the inherent silliness of pretending to play an invisible instrument but describes air guitar as an art form that allows performers and audiences to let loose.

Knowles beat out 15 others, including last year’s champion Nanami (Seven Seas) Nagura from Japan. Contestants are judged on originality, stage presence, technical merit and artistic impression.

"You get to put on the most wild and entertaining performance for just up to 60 seconds that you possibly can," Knowles explained Monday when reached by video call in Manchester, U.K.

"Air guitar is an invitation to be a little silly because when you bring something that is so ridiculous and really put your heart into it, a crowd goes 'OK, I can be a little silly too.'"

Contestants must offer one performance to a prepared song submitted ahead of time, and a second based on a song they hear the day of the contest. Knowles submitted “Photograph” ahead of time, and improvised to Olivia Rodrigo’s “Obsessed.”

Knowles said he was first introduced to air guitar while teaching burlesque dancing. Two of his students were air guitarists and suggested he take part in regional competitions.

"I went to the Toronto regionals and I did mediocre at best, but I was absolutely hooked to see all these people just giving it their absolute all and putting on just a really fun show," Knowles said.

The Air Guitar World Championship, which first launched in 1996, says its aim is to promote world peace and that negative things such as war and climate change will vanish “when all the people in the world play the air guitar.”

Knowles was named Canada's national air guitar champion in May and said he hoped he can use his wins to help bolster the presence of Air Guitar Canada, the Canadian affiliate of the championship.

"I'm going to be following their lead as the world champion and national champion about drumming up (interest), maybe doing some public shows and performances and things that get people just more aware about air guitar in Canada," Knowles said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2024.