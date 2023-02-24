A solidarity march was held in Toronto to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and show support for the war-torn country.

The march began at Yonge-Dundas Square at 6:30 p.m. and made its way to Nathan Phillips Square. It was part of a global show of support that will see similar marches held in 300 other cities.

The Toronto march was attended by a long list of dignitaries, including Trudeau, Minister of Defence Anita Anand, federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

"The one-year anniversary of Russia's war on Ukraine is a sombre reminder of the need for urgent action to resolve this ongoing crisis," organizer Marc Shwec said in a press release. "We cannot afford to allow this conflict to continue with the ongoing humanitarian and security risks it poses."

The march was the culminating event for Friday's sombre commemoration of the war. Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, 2022, and quickly hit home for many Ukrainians living in Toronto.

On Friday morning, a special ceremony was held at Toronto City Hall to re-raise the Ukrainian flag, which was first flown in the early days of the war.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie as well as the Consul General of Ukraine in Toronto Oleksandr Shevchenko and Ukrainian Canadian Congress President Petro Schturyn.

"This flag has been flying nonstop here in Nathan Phillips Square since the invasion began and I am committed and I know my council colleagues are committed to keeping it flying here to show our solidarity with Ukraine and our Ukrainian community," Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie said during the flag raising earlier in the day.

"This illegal invasion on a sovereign and independent country is an affront to democracy everywhere and we will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes and until this war ends."

McKelvie said that one year later, many of those residents are still "hurting" and "terrified" for both their loved ones and "the future of Ukraine."

"As deputy mayor and on behalf of city council my message to the Ukrainian people in Canada and around the world is we stand with you and support you," she said.

The Toronto sign in Nathan Phillips Square was lit blue and yellow Friday evening in a further show of support for Ukraine.