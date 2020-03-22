

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Ontario will allow a select number of child care centres to open their doors in order to ensure that essential frontline workers, including nurses and doctors, can continue to work amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release issued on Sunday, the Ministry of Education confirmed that it will exempt “certain child care centres” from a provincial order to close in order to help essential workers “access safe, local emergency child care.”

The operators would be given their usual funding, a ministry official told CTV News Toronto.

“During this unprecedented situation, we need to do everything we can to ensure our health care and other frontline staff have the support they need to continue to work,” Minister of Education Stephen Lecce said in the release. “At the same time, we need to protect the safety of the staff and children at these centres. For that reason, we are putting strict measures in place, such as restricting the types of centres that can re-open and keeping the number of children in any one centre low.”

Officials with the Ministry of Education have told CTV News Toronto that the number of childcare centres that will be allowed to operate will be determined by municipalities based on the needs in their communities.

Those eligible to use the free emergency child care centres include doctors, nurses, paramedics, firefighters, police, and correctional officers.

“We need to help our nurses, doctors and frontline care workers to be able to focus on protecting the health and well-being of all Ontarians," Minister of Health Christine Elliott said in the release. "By allowing select child care centres to open their doors during these challenging times, our province’s courageous frontline workers can rest assured knowing that their families are also being looked after.”