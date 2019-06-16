

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The NBA champion Toronto Raptors will hold a rally with the Larry O’Brien trophy at Nathan Phillips Square following Monday’s victory parade and, believe it or not, some fans are already camped out for the occasion.

The parade will get underway at 10 a.m. at Exhibition Place’s Princes’ Gates and will then head east on Lakeshore Boulevard before turning north onto York Street and University Avenue and finally heading east on Queen Street to Nathan Phillips Square for the 12:30 p.m. rally.

Workers have been preparing Nathan Phillips Square for the event since Friday; just hours after the Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors in Oakland to secure their first championship in franchise history.

A stage has already set up in front of the main doors to city hall and a riser has also been erected for friends and family of the members of the Raptors organization.

Crews have also covered over the large Nathan Phillips Square fountain with plywood in order to help accommodate what is expected to be a massive crowd.

Due to the anticipated crowds, about a half-dozen fans showed up at Nathan Phillips Square late Saturday night to reserve their spots.

“Seeing how crazy it was getting at Jurassic Park, we wanted to come and get a place in line right away and make sure we were up here at the front of the action and have a good view for everything,” one of the fans, Morteza Hashimi, told CP24. “We waited a long time in this city to witness something like this. I don’t think anyone is really prepared for it (the parade and rally) but we are hoping that it is everything we ever dreamed for.”

Hashimi and his friends began camping out at around midnight and are prepared to stay for the long haul, having brought a cooler full of food and water.

They aren’t the only ones going to great lengths to attend the parade, though.

Fans are, in fact, expected to travel to Toronto from across the province and even country for the historic occasion.

“As soon as they won the title we started planning. We knew that we wanted to come here,” one Raptors fan from Ottawa told CP24 as he checked out the preparations in Nathan Phillips Square on Sunday morning. “I don’t know if I can describe the feeling. I have been watching the Raptors since I was a kid so all of that emotion will kind of burst (at the rally) I think. I will be so happy to see them and finally see the goal that we have been chasing for 24 years.”

The championship parade will feature open-air double decker buses carrying members of the team, along with the Larry O’Brien trophy.

The following road closures will be in effect as of 9 a.m.: