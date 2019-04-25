

Chris Fox , CP24.com





Police say that there was some damage to nearby homes after an underground explosion in the city’s east end on Thursday.

Toronto Fire says that crews were first dispatched to the Pape and Gerrard streets area at around 1:55 p.m. after a cover reportedly blew off a manhole in the neighbourhood.

They say that firefighters who responded to the scene observed smoke coming from the manhole.

A second explosion was then heard. Toronto Fire says that the explosions likely resulted from an electrical fire underground.

Toronto Hydro says that about 600 customers in the area were without power for about 20 to 30 minutes following the explosion

No injuries have been reported as a result.