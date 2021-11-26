A cancer-causing chemical has been found in a number of Old Spice and Secret Anti-perspirant/Deodorant sprays, prompting Health Canada to issue a recall of the products.

In an alert posted on its website Friday, Health Canada said the eight products being recalled contained benzene, which is classified as a human carcinogen.

Between Nov. 2019 and Nov. 23, 2021, more than 1.4 million units of the affected products were sold in the country, the agency said.

“Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening,” Health Canada noted in its recall advisory.

“Based on exposure modelling and the cancer risk assessments published by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) (IRIS database), daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences.”

Health Canada said it had not received incidents or injuries linked to the use of the products as of Nov. 24.

The agency is urging residents to immediately throw the products and contact the manufacturer, Procter & Gamble, for reimbursement.

Health Canada added, “Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using these products.”

Here is the list of the recalled products: