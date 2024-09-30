The southbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway have reopened at Don mills Road following a collision that saw one vehicle flip over late Sunday night.

The collision happened in the southbound lanes just before 10:30 p.m. Police said three vehicles were involved and one flipped over.

Two people reportedly fled the scene following the collision.

No injuries were reported, but the collision did force the closure of the southbound lanes of the highway for several hours. Police said early Monday that the highway had reopened.