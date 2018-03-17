

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A section of southbound Allen Road is closed this weekend to accommodate work on a major transit project.

All southbound lanes of Allen Road are closed from Lawrence Avenue West to Eglinton Avenue West both Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

The city say the closure is to allow construction of a utility service across the southbound off-ramp just north of Eglinton Avenue – a vital component of the Eglinton Crosstown project.

The road is expected to reopen early Monday morning.