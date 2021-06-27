It will be a scorching and sweltering start to the week in Toronto.

Environment Canada issued Sunday a special weather statement for the city and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area, warning of a “very warm and humid” Monday.

“A warm and very humid airmass will lie over the regions through Monday. Afternoon humidex values in the upper 30s to near 40 are expected,” the advisory said.

It will be mainly cloudy on Monday, with a 40 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. The high will be 31 C.

Environment Canada said it will be cooler near the lake. On Tuesday, a cooler and less humid airmass will arrive, bringing some relief from the heat.

It will be a mix of sun and cloud that day with a high of 28 C. There will be a 60 per cent chance of showers.

For Canada Day, the forecast shows it will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 24 C.