Canadian basketball player Kayla Alexander has No.40 retired by Syracuse

Kayla Alexander (14), of Canada, shoots over Elizabeth Balogun (4), of Nigeria, in a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mark J. Terrill

SYRACUSE — Canadian basketball player Kayla Alexander had her No. 40 jersey retired by Syracuse University on Sunday.

The two-time Olympian from Milton, Ont., became just the second women’s basketball player in Syracuse history to receive the honour when her jersey went up during halftime of the Syracuse’s game against Notre Dame.

“It’s still so surreal to me because in my head, I’ve always believed that people who get their jerseys in the rafters, like those are legendary people and to me, I’m just Kayla,” she said.

“You don’t get up there by yourself. I had an incredible village of amazing people who helped me over the years from coaches in elementary and middle school, to my amazing coaches that I had at Syracuse University.”

Alexander starred for the Orange from 2009-2013 and is the program’s all-time leader in points (2,024), blocks (350), and field goals (736).

Syracuse advanced to NCAA women’s championship tournament in her senior season.

Alexander was selected eighth overall by San Antonio in the 2013 WNBA draft and currently plays professionally in Spain with Valencia.

She represented Canada at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and the Paris Games this summer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press