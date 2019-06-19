

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A male suffered serious injuries after a stabbing in Mississauga late Tuesday night.

Peel Regional Police were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Hurontario Street for a reported stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found an injured male, who was then transported to a trauma centre for treatment.

Hurontario Street was closed from Agnes Street to Dundas Street West for the police investigation overnight.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.