Stabbing in Mississauga sends 1 male to hospital with serious injuries
A stabbing in Mississauga sent one male to hospital with serious injuries. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, June 19, 2019 5:34AM EDT
A male suffered serious injuries after a stabbing in Mississauga late Tuesday night.
Peel Regional Police were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Hurontario Street for a reported stabbing.
When officers arrived, they found an injured male, who was then transported to a trauma centre for treatment.
Hurontario Street was closed from Agnes Street to Dundas Street West for the police investigation overnight.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects.