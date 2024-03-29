One person has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after a stabbing in North on Friday morning.

Police said the incident occurred shortly before 7 a.m. outside an apartment building near Weston Road and Sheppard Avenue West.

One man was found at the scene suffering from stab wounds and was taken to hospital via emergency run, police said in a social media post. Paramedics told CP24 that his injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

According to police, one man who was found at the scene with a knife has been taken into custody.

More to come…