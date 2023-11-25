A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing in North York Saturday evening.

Toronto police say they received a call for a stabbing in the area of Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue West shortly before 6 p.m.

Officers located a male victim in his 30s with serious injuries. He was rushed to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police say the stabbing may have occurred at the nearby G. Ross Lord Park.

Meanwhile, police say they are searching for a white male suspect with blonde hair.