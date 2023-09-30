Stabbing in North York sends one person to hospital with serious injuries
Published Saturday, September 30, 2023 10:56PM EDT
A stabbing in the city’s Downsview neighbourhood has left one person seriously injured, Toronto police say.
Officers were dispatched to the area of Keele and Wilson Streets shortly before 10 p.m.
When they arrived, police located a male victim who had been stabbed several times.
He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police say.
No suspect description has been released.