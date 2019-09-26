Stabbing in Riverdale leaves teen with life-threatening injuries
A teen suffered life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in Riverdale. (Francis Gibb/ CTV News Toronto)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, September 26, 2019 11:51AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 26, 2019 12:21PM EDT
A teenage boy has been rushed to hospital via emergency run following a stabbing in Riverdale.
The incident occurred on the street in the area of Pape Avenue and Strathcona Avenue, south of Danforth Avenue, at around 11:27 a.m.
Police say the victim’s injuries appear to be life-threatening.
No information has been released on possible suspects.