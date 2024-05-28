A stadium in Toronto’s west end has been officially renamed in honour of former mayor Rob Ford.

Ford’s brother, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, and Mayor Olivia Chow attended the renaming ceremony Tuesday evening at Etobicoke’s Centennial Park Stadium, now known as Rob Ford Stadium.

“Rob’s greatest joy was the chance to serve the people of Toronto and give back to his community, and that was especially true when it came to the young people he coached,” the premier said in a news release published before the event.

“Today’s renaming on what would have been Rob’s 55th birthday is a beautiful tribute to his legacy of public service and one that is deeply appreciated by our entire family, especially Rob’s kids, Dougie and Stephanie.”

The 64th mayor of Toronto died in 2016 at the age of 46 after a battle with a rare form of cancer. He served as mayor from 2010 to 2014 and represented Etobicoke North as a councillor before and after his tenure until his death.

Toronto’s decision to rename the stadium after the politician and former high school football coach followed a council vote in December of last year on a motion brought forward by Coun. Paul Ainslie and seconded by Coun. Shelley Carroll.

A number of councillors had argued that Ford's behaviour as mayor had embarrassed the city. In 2013, video of the then-mayor smoking crack cocaine surfaced online, something he would admit to later that year.

Despite the resistance from some councillors, the motion passed 17 to 6, with Chow’s support.

“Today’s naming ceremony was a beautiful tribute to a long-serving public official,” Chow said in remarks published before the ceremony. “I personally know the pain of losing a loved one, which is why I supported the motion to rename the stadium. I understand what this means for the Ford family and I understand how difficult it is to lose someone so prematurely.”

With files from Joshua Freeman