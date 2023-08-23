

Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 0.1 per cent to $65.9 billion in June, lifted by sales at new car dealers.

The agency says core retail sales — which exclude gasoline stations and fuel vendors and motor vehicle and parts dealers — fell 0.9 per cent in June.

Retail sales rose in three of the nine subsectors, led by a 2.5 per cent gain at motor vehicle and parts dealers as sales at new car dealers added 2.9 per cent. Sales at gasoline stations and fuel vendors rose 0.3 per cent, lifted by higher prices at the pump in June.

Meanwhile, sales at general merchandise stores fell 1.4 per cent and food and beverage retailers saw a drop of 0.9 per cent.

In volume terms, retail sales fell 0.2 per cent in June.

Statistics Canada says its early estimate for retail sales in July points to a gain of 0.4 per cent for that month, though it cautioned that the figure would be revised.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2023.