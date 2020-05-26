The province’s top doctor said Tuesday that while there is increased concern around the state of long term care homes in the province, the answer remains “complex” when it comes to possibly easing visitor restrictions or taking parents out of homes.

“We want to be cautious and yet caring and compassionate at the same time,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Williams told reporters at a media briefing.

Families across the province have been separated for months by a so-called “iron ring” around the province’s long-term care homes. Strict measures have meant that families have only been able to see loves ones through panes of glass from outside or via online chats, if at all.

A damning report released by the Canadian Armed Forces Tuesday paints a grim picture of life for residents at five of the province’s long-term care homes experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks.

In light of the report, Williams was asked whether visiting restrictions might be lifted at homes so that families can check in on the care their loved ones are receiving.

“We continue to look at when we can get the green light, if you may, to start allowing more family members in because it is impactful,” Williams said.

He said he recognizes, having had family members in long-term care himself, that visits with family are important. However he said the first consideration has to be the health implications of the policy.

“We still have community spread to some extent and we do not want to introduce it back in, either through visitors and or staff again,” Williams said.

He also pointed out that the military was called in to help the homes mentioned in the report precisely because it was recognized that better care was needed there and that a number of hospitals have since become involved in the care at other homes in order to bolster them.

Williams said the decision ultimately rests with the Ministry of Long Term Care, which is reviewing the restrictions.

Asked whether some families should consider pulling their loved ones from homes, Williams said the answer is “complex.”

He said he would be concerned about possibly exposing residents to COVID_19 in the community, especially with the economy starting to reopen and some people going back to work.

Health experts have previously pointed out that most people who are in long-term care homes are there because they can’t receive the proper level of care at home.