A busy Hamilton street has once again taken the top spot in the Canadian Automotive Association’s (CAA) annual Worst Roads in Ontario campaign.

Barton Street East has been crowned the worst road in the province for the second consecutive year, followed by Eglinton Street West in Toronto, and County Road 49 in Prince Edward County.

Three other Toronto streets made the top 10 list, including Finch Avenue West, Steeles Avenue East, and Lakeshore Boulevard East.

Elsewhere in the GTA, Hurontario Street in Mississauga came in at number 10.

This year’s list marks the 20th anniversary of the campaign, which asks Ontario residents to vote on the roads in the province that are in most need of repair.

“We did anticipate that we would be around for a while running this campaign because we do have a state of backlog in Ontario,” Teresa Di Felice, the vice-president of government and community relations at CAA South Central Ontario, told CP24 on Tuesday.

“We really wanted to sort of highlight infrastructure and with our partners at the time, it was really about getting the government’s commitment and dedication to committing funds to road repair in the province of Ontario.”

She said the organization has been successful in helping to improve battered streets in the province over the last two decades.

“We have also worked with senior levels of government at CAA to get dedicated funding for municipalities who have limited budget resources,” Di Felice added.

Top 10 CAA Worst Roads in Ontario:

1. Barton St East, Hamilton

2. Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto

3. County Road 49, Prince Edward County

4. Carling Avenue, Ottawa

5. Finch Avenue West, Toronto

6. Laclie Street, Orillia

7. Steeles Avenue East, Toronto

8. Aberdeen Avenue, Hamilton

9. Lakeshore Boulevard East, Toronto

10. Hurontario Street, Mississauga