A portion of College Street in downtown Toronto will close for up to eight weeks for emergency repair work after a more than century-old brick sewer collapsed over the weekend.

The sewer, which the city says dates back to 1873, collapsed last Friday and created a sinkhole near College and Beverley/St. George streets. The sinkhole was about 25 feet deep and up to 20 feet in circumference, the city said.

In a news release issued Wednesday evening, the city called the repairs “complex,” adding that crews will need to remove the above ground TTC tracks and “safely navigate a significant amount of underground infrastructure.”

As a result, College Street between McCaul and Huran streets, will need to be fully closed to traffic.

“Crews are working around-the-clock to repair the sewer and have the roadway reinstated as soon and as safely as possible,” the city said.

“Those planning essential travel near the area are asked to plan ahead and choose an alternate route.”

An area near Beverley and Cecil streets is also closed, as is St. George Street about 30 metres north of College Street.

TTC users on the 506 Carlton and 306 Carleton streetcars should expect to be diverted.