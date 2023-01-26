A portion of a major downtown Toronto road is closed until Sunday due to a potential falling hazard from a building.

The city said Adelaide Street East is blocked between Yonge and Victoria streets until Jan. 29 as repairs are made on the building’s roof.

According to Toronto police, an antenna is leaning from the top of the 24-storey building.

Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution in the area and plan alternate routes.